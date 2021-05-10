COVID crisis: Yamaha India to suspend production from May 15-31

Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Monday said it will suspend production from May 15-31 at its two plants in the country amid the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the country. After a comprehensive review and in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the company has decided to suspend manufacturing operations at its plants in Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) and Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh) from May 15-31, IYM said in a statement.

"The step has been taken to support the government in its fight against COVID-19 and break the chain of COVID-19 transmission," it added.

In the current scenario, the health and safety of employees is the top priority for the company, the Japanese firm noted.

The company will continue to work closely with its dealers and suppliers to minimise the impact of this interruption and focus on optimisation of stock, it added.

The employees working at the corporate office and area offices shall work from home to preserve business continuity while providing the best possible support to customers and business partners, IYM said.

The company noted that it has updated standard operating procedures for the prevailing second wave with a focus on enhanced health surveillance, expediting vaccinations, regular sanitisation at factory premises and workplaces.

Besides, it is also providing support to affected employees and their family members with HR policies that ensure the well-being of all workers, it added.

On Sunday, two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp extended shutdown of its plants across India by another week till May 16 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

