Delhi: 8.2% of new vehicles registered are e-vehicles, shows report

The Delhi government's ''outcome budget 2021-22'' on Friday showed that out of 88 performance indicators of the Transport Department, 74 per cent were ''on track'' and 26 per cent were ''off track''.

The ''outcome budget'' is essentially a report card of various schemes and projects announced in the previous budget. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presented the Outcome Budget for the year 2021-22 in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

According to it, 8.2 per cent of the new vehicles registered were e-vehicles. Additionally, 6,123 vehicles have been provided subsidy from the State EV fund, the report said.

The report said that there were 377 public charging centres -- 170 slow charging points and 207 moderate or fast charging points -- established till December 2021.

It showed that out of 88 performance indicators of the Transport Department, 74 per cent were ''on track'' and 26 per cent were ''off track''.

''On track'' indicators mean that the progress on the projects in these parameters has been above 70 per cent. However, where the progress is less than 70 per cent of the proportionate target the project indicator will be considered ''off track''.

Twelve schemes of the Transport Department were included in the ''outcome budget 2021-22'' consisting of 88 indicators. There are 971 centres for issuing Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs) across Delhi. As many as 11 automatic driving test tracks are operational in Delhi till December 2021, the report said.