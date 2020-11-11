Delhi govt extends validity of vehicle related documents till Dec 31

The Delhi government has extended the validity of vehicle-related documents till December 31, 2020. The documents include fitness, permit(all types), driving licence, or any other concerned documents, which had expired on February 1, 2020, or would expire by December 1 this year.

Delhi's transport minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted in Hindi, "Due to the coronavirus' increasing impact and the current problems faced by the residents of Delhi, the Delhi government has decided to extend the validity of fitness, permit(all types), driving license, or any other concerned documents till December 31. All concerned authorities are directed about the same."

Earlier, the ministry of road transport and highways extended the validity of all expired documents like driving licence, fitness, permits, registration and related documents till September 30, 2020, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

