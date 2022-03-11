Ducati launches Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro; pays homage to its retro engine

Italian luxury motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has launched a new motorcycle Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro in India at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new bike, which is largely inspired by the 1971’s 750 GT and Sport, is a tribute to the company completing 50 years of using the air-cooled twin-cylinder engines.

Ducati India’s MD Bipul Chandra, in a statement said, “The Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO stays true to the Scrambler DNA while also paying homage to the history of the Borgo Panigale through the unique 'Giallo Ocra' livery. Our first launch this year, the Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO is a distinctive offering celebrating the iconic air-cooled L-Twin engine and it's great that Ducatisti from India can also get their hands on this exclusive edition.”

The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro comes with the same yellow-ochre paint scheme, spoke wheels and an old Ducati logo. The bike’s exposed mechanicals have also received special blacked-out treatment as well as a new brown seat to add to the retro feel of the bike.

The new Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro’s powertrain, same as the standard 1100 Pro, features a 1079cc air-cooled L-twin powertrain that churns out 84bhp of power at 7500rpm, and 88Nm of torque at 4750rpm. The bike comes with a six-speed transmission system.

In terms of suspension, the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro features a Marzocchi 45mm fully-adjustable USD forks at the front, and a Kayaba progressive linkage mono-shock at the rear.

The bike’s braking performance is handled by Brembo’s 320mm twin-floating discs at the front, and a 245mm disc at the rear. Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro receives 18 and 17-inch Pirelli wheels at the front and rear respectively.

Being a Ducati, Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro comes equipped with a suite of electronics features like - Ride by Wire electronic management system, riding modes, traction control and cornering ABS. The motorcycle comes with a 15-litre fuel tank and dual seat.