EICMA 2018: Hero Motocorp showcases XPulse 200 and 200T

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Tuesday unveiled XPulse 200T in the premium motorcycle segment at the EICMA motorcycle show here.

The touring machine comes with features like ABS, LED head and tail lamps, digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation facility, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Unveiling the new product, Malo Le Masson, Head of Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp said: "The adventure and touring motorcycle segments are very popular across (the) world, and here we are showcasing Hero's vision for these segments with XPulse 200T based on our unique XPulse Platform".

The company aims to further expand this platform and more products to our portfolio by the second quarter of next year, he added.

The company is preparing to launch XPulse 200 and XPulse 200 T in all its markets beginning next year.

In the statement, Pawan Munjal, CMD and CEO of Hero MotoCorp said, "Hero MotoCorp is globally known for its fuel-efficient and reliable products, sustainable manufacturing and frugal engineering. We will constantly strive to keep on improving our products".

The company also showcased its new range of 125 cc scooters -- Duet 125 and Dash 125 (Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125 in Indian market) at the event.