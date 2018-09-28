Ferrari launches Portofino in India with top speed of 320kmph at Rs 3.5 crore

Italian supercar maker Ferrari on Friday launched its latest offering Portofino that replaces its existing entry level car California T, in India at Rs 3.5 crore. The Portofino is a hard top convertible.

Powered by a twin turbo 8 cylinder 3.9 litre engine, the car has a maximum output of 600 horsepower and a peak torque of 760 NM at 5250 rpm. It has a top speed of 320 kph and can sprint from 0-100 kph in 3.5 seconds. The California T that was discontinued two months ago had the same engine but lower power output at 553 hp and peak torque of 755 NM. It was priced at Rs 2.2 crore.

It also gets an all-new chassis that features a significant weight saving of 80 kgs over the California T it replaces. Thanks to the extensive use of modern production technologies, all the chassis and body-in-white components have been redesigned with a consequent reduction in weight despite an increase in torsional rigidity.

The cabin of the Portofino gets a large centrally mounted 10.2-inch touch-screen and a separate screen for the passenger side. Other feature includes electric seats which can be adjusted in 18 ways. The Portofino has a 2+2 seating configuration which means that it can technically fit two adults upfront and can possibly fit two kids at the rear. It also features a new wind deflector design that helps cut down airflow inside the cabin by up to 30 per cent as compared to the California T.

Globally, the Italian supercar maker sold 8,398 units in 2017, a near 5 per cent growth over 2016. The company does not divulge its sales figure for the Indian market.