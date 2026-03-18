'If we finish off what's left...': Trump hints stronger Iran offensive could push reluctant allies to secure Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that the United States could abandon its role in safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz and raised the possibility of escalating military action against Iran, as tensions over the strategic waterway continue to grow.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump questioned why the United States should continue protecting a maritime corridor relied upon primarily by other economies.

"I wonder what would happen if we "finished off" what's left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don't, be responsible for the so-called ' Strait'?" That would get some of our non-responsive "Allies" in gear, and fast!!!"

Trump had been pressing allies to contribute naval forces to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s traded oil normally flows. However, NATO allies snubbed the calls, citing risks.

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Trump has repeatedly argued that the United States depends far less on the route than other economies. He has said countries such as Japan, China and South Korea receive a much larger share of their energy supplies through the strait and should therefore send warships to help keep the passage open.

On Tuesday, Trump criticised NATO allies for declining to participate in the US military campaign against Iran. "The United States has been informed by most of our NATO “Allies” that they don’t want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot, in any way, shape, or form, be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon," he said.

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He said he had long viewed NATO as unequal in terms of military burden sharing. "I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street — We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need."

Senator Lindsey Graham later said Trump was angered by the reluctance of European allies to contribute military assets to secure the waterway. "Just spoke to @POTUS about our European allies' unwillingness to provide assets to keep the Strait of Hormuz functioning, which benefits Europe far more than America. I have never heard him so angry in my life. I share that anger given what's at stake."

Iran has effectively restricted the strait for ships linked to the United States, Israel and their allies during the ongoing war, causing disruptions in global oil supplies.