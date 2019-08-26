Hero Dash electric scooter launched in India at Rs 62,000

Hero Electric launched its electric scooter Dash at an introductory price of Rs 62,000 (ex-showroom, India) on Monday. The company also showcased the extended range (ER) variants of Optima and Nyx e-scooters. The Hero Electric Optima ER has been priced at Rs 68,721 (ex-showroom, India), and the Hero Electric Nyx ER costs Rs 69,754 (ex-showroom, India).

The Hero Electric Dash is powered by a 48V 28Ah Li-ion battery which takes four hours to charge completely. At full charge, the e-scooter will have a range of 60km. The e-scooter comes with LED DRLs and headlamps, digital instrument cluster, a USB charging port, tubeless tires and a remote access to the boot space under the seat. Looks wise, the bike has dual-tone paint job and graphics.

Meanwhile, the Optima ER and the Nyx ER come equipped with dual Li-ion battery and have a range of 110 km and 100 km, respectively. Hero Electric is also planning to introduce heavy duty vehicles to cater to the B2B sector and expand to the commercial sector.

Presently, Hero Electric has 615 touchpoints across the nation. The company is planning to expand to 1,000 touchpoints by 2020. The company is also planning to increase its output capacity five times to 5 lakh units in coming years.

The electric mobility segment got a big boost after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman decreased GST levied on electric vehicles in her first Union Budget.

