Hero MotoCorp-backed Euler Motors opens new commercial four-wheeler facility in Haryana

The new facility is dedicated to Euler Motors’ four-wheeler commercial vehicle portfolio, including the Turbo EV 1000, a one-tonne electric truck, and the Storm EV, which the company describes as India’s first commercial vehicle equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

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At full ramp-up, the facility will operate two shifts a day, supplemented by a third hybrid shift. It features an automated four-wheeler assembly conveyor line, dedicated assembly lines, a body shop and an integrated battery-pack assembly line. Euler said the vehicles are designed and engineered in India and supported by a deeply localised supply chain.

The investment comes as Euler scales its four-wheeler business amid rising electric vehicle adoption in the commercial cargo segment. Four-wheeler cargo EV penetration has increased from around 1% to 5.8%, with Euler achieving an estimated 28% market share in the segment, the company said.

Within 10 months of its launch, the Turbo EV 1000 has emerged as a key contributor to this growth. Euler said its monthly four-wheeler sales increased from around 40 vehicles in April last year to approximately 800 vehicles in June this year.

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“India’s commercial mobility sector is at an important inflection point, with electrification gaining momentum on the back of supportive government policies, improving total-cost economics and the growing demand for sustainable last-mile mobility,” said Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

The strategic investment by Hero MotoCorp in Euler Motors is not just about capital, according to Saurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Euler Motors.

"We have also partnered with some of their network team. They have helped us in growing faster. If you look at our network growth, we went from operating in 35 touchpoints to now operating over 100 touchpoints. That kind of growth has come in where they have played a significant part. A lot of their channel partners have opted for Euler Motors," said Kumar.

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"We are working very closely on network and financing. There are multiple areas of opportunity where we are expanding beyond just capital," Kumar added.

“We expanded from selling 40 four-wheeler vehicles a month last year in April to roughly 800 four-wheeler vehicles a month this year in June. With the scaling demand for Euler’s four-wheeler vehicles, this manufacturing facility now gives us the capacity to cater to that growing demand,” said