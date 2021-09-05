Hero MotoCorp expands Harley-Davidson network; opens booking for next batch of Pan America 1250

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Sunday said it has expanded its network for Harley-Davidson bikes and opened bookings for the next batch of adventure tourer bike Pan America 1250 after the first batch was completely sold out.

"Hero MotoCorp now has an expanded network of 14 full-fledged dealerships and seven authorized service centers across the country, exclusively for Harley-Davidson customers," the company said in a statement.

In October last year, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson had announced a partnership for the Indian market. As per the licensing pact, HeroMotoCorp has taken over the exclusive distribution rights of the Harley-Davidson motorcycles, parts and merchandise in India after the iconic American motorcycle maker pulled out of the Indian market.

"The Pan America 1250 is one of the most anticipated motorcycles of 2021. Considering it is Harley-Davidson's first foray into the adventure-touring segment, the Pan America motorcycle has already generated immense excitement among customers. With the first shipment being completely sold out, it is truly heartwarming to see how the market has responded to the product," Hero MotoCorp Premium Segment Business Unit Head Ravi Avalur said.

Hero MotoCorp said Sportster S will be the next model of the brand to be launched in India towards the end of the year. Bookings for all the 13 existing models and the Sportster S are currently open.

The Pan America 1250 has a starting price of Rs 16,90,000, while and Pan America 1250 SPECIAL has a starting price of Rs 19,99,000.

"With the Harley-Davidson India dealer network now fully operational, our next objective is to resume the H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) events. We are gearing up for the next annual Rally to be held in Goa between February 3-5, 2022," Avalur said.

