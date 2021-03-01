Hero MotoCorp February sales rise 1.45% to 5,05,467 units

Hero MotoCorp achieved a sales growth of 1.45% in February 2021 compared to the year-ago period. The world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer sold 5,05,467 units of motorcycles and scooters in February this year. The company had sold 4,98,242 units of two-wheelers during the corresponding month of the previous year.

"The growth in sales - despite the ongoing challenges on account of supply chain issues that the industry is facing - has been possible due to the state of preparedness and quick countermeasures taken by the company," stated Hero MotoCorp in a company release.

The company sold 4,63,723 motorcycles and 41,744 scooters in February 2021 compared to 4,79,310 motorcycles and 18,932 scooters in February 2020.

Hero MotoCorp had recently announced that it had generated Rs 9,776 crore in terms of revenue in the third quarter (October 2020 to December 2020) of FY21. This was the highest-ever revenue registered for any single quarter in the history of Hero MotoCorp. The company had generated Rs 6,997 crore in revenue in Q3 of FY20.

The company had also declared an interim dividend of Rs. 65 per share. It had further announced a special interim dividend of Rs 100 Crore at Rs 5 per equity share.

"Hero MotoCorp remains optimistic about growth in the coming months, as a credible recovery in the Indian economy and a positive momentum towards personal mobility is likely to further strengthen the demand for two-wheelers," read the company statement.

Hero MotoCorp expects a swift recovery for businesses and the economy in the coming month as the COVID-19 vaccination drive is gaining pace across the country.

Also read: Hero MotoCorp share hits 52-week high post Q3 earnings