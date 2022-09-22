Hero MotoCorp hikes prices of motorcycles from today

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced that it has made an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of the motorcycles and scooters due to the rising cost of manufacturing. The price revision will come into immediate effect from today (September 22) onwards. According to the two-wheeler company, this price revision is necessitated to partially offset the impact of cost inflation. The price revision as mentioned by the company will be up to Rs 1,000.

"The price revision will be up to Rs 1,000 and the exact quantum of increase will vary by model and market," the company said in a statement.

(More details to follow)

