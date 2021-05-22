Hero MotoCorp to restart production at all manufacturing plants from May 24

Hero MotoCorp on Saturday said it is preparing for a gradual resumption of operations and is slated to restart production at all its manufacturing plants across the country from May 24 onwards.

The country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer also stated that it had initiated single shift production at three of its plants - Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in Uttarakhand on May 17.

"Hero MotoCorp - the world's manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters - is gearing up towards a gradual resumption of operations by starting production at all its manufacturing plants in India from Monday, May 24. The company had already commenced single shift production at three of its plants - Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in the northern hill state of Uttarakhand - from Monday, May 17," the company said in a statement.

The Global Parts Centre, located in Neemrana, Rajasthan, will also commence operations from next week onwards, Hero MotoCorp said. "In addition to producing for the domestic market, these plants will also have enhanced focus on catering to global business markets across the world. The company continues to monitor the situation closely and will move to double-shift production gradually," the company said.

Hero MotoCorp has commenced a concentrated effort across the organisation to get all employees in the 18-45 age group vaccinated as its top priority. The company has stated that more than 90 per cent of the firm's employees aged above 45 years have already been vaccinated.

It said in an official statement that strict safety and hygiene protocols are in place at all of the company's plants and offices in preparation for the gradual resumption of operations at these places.

