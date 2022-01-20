Hero MotorCorp’s R&D facility to get CII’s ‘GreenCo Platinum’ rating

Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has achieved the GreenCo Platinum rating for the Hero Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Green Business Centre as part of the CII’s Green Company rating system. The Hero CIT is the global research and development center of Hero MotoCorp and was inaugurated in March 2016.

Hero CIT became the first research and development facility to receive GreenCo Platinum rating under the R&D category and the only unit to receive a green rating under the CII-Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) scheme. The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has already awarded the centre a Platinum certification with a score of 91 points.

The ‘GreenCo Platinum’ is awarded to industries for their commitment towards environment conservation by the CII as part of its Green Company rating system. Under this system, companies are evaluated on 10 parameters – energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, waste management, material conservation, green supply chain, product stewardship and life cycle assessment, innovation for environment and green infrastructure among others.

“We are pleased that our consistent green initiatives have earned Hero Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) the distinction of being the only R&D facility to receive this honour from a prestigious industry body like the CII. The ratings are a testament to our facility’s large-scale efforts to ensure environmentally sustainable operations. All of us at Hero MotoCorp remain firmly committed to Sustainability and preservation of the environment as our key guiding principles,” said Hero MotoCorp’s Chief Technology Officer Dr Aruna Jaura said.