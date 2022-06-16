scorecardresearch
News
Auto
Hit by supply-chain issues, Tesla hikes US prices across car models

Feedback

Hit by supply-chain issues, Tesla hikes US prices across car models

The price hike comes as costs of raw materials have surged, including aluminium that is used in cars.

The price hike comes as costs of raw materials have surged, including aluminium that is used in cars. The price hike comes as costs of raw materials have surged, including aluminium that is used in cars.

Tesla Inc raised prices for all its car models in the United States, its latest price hike amid ongoing global supply-chain issues.

The electric carmaker increased its Model Y long-range price to $65,990 from $62,990, its website showed on Thursday, after delaying the deliveries of some long-range models in the United States by up to a month.

The price hike comes as costs of raw materials have surged, including aluminium that is used in cars.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has warned about the risk of a recession in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy after cutting about 10% of jobs at Tesla .

TAGS:

BT TV