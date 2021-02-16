Honda CB350 RC launched in India; Check out price, design, engine

Automaker Honda launched Honda CB350 RC in the country on Tuesday. Honda CB 350RC is a modern classic motorcycle and has been based on H'Ness CB350. The bike has been priced at Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom) and is expected to hit the Honda showrooms during the first week of March. Honda has already started accepting bookings for the bike.

Honda CB350 RC Design

The Honda CB350 RC has a sculpted dual-tone tank. The bike also has round LED lights and a sporty stance with a faintly committed seating position. The motorbike has rear-set footpegs. The single-piece handlebar is the same one as that on the H'Ness CB350.

The Honda CB350 RC has a tuck and roll seat cover along with a redesigned rear section which has LED taillights and a bash-plate underneath it. Honda CB350 RC's tyres have wide block pattern types. The motorcycle has several features similar to the H'Ness CB350, these include - all LED lighting, dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

Honda CB350 RC Engine

In the engine department, the Honda CB350 RC is very similar to the H'Ness CB350. Both bikes have the same 348cc single-cylinder engine which is capable of producing 20.8 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 30Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. The engine is supported by the same 5-speed gearbox as H'Ness CB350, but for the Honda CB350 RC it gets an assist and a slipper clutch.

Honda CB350 RC will compete with several other modern classic bikes in the 300-350 cc segment. These include Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Jawa Forty-Two and the Benelli Imperiale 400. Honda CB350 RC will be sold in two colour schemes - Radiant Red Metallic and Black with Pearl Sports Yellow.

