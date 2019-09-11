Honda launches India's first BS-VI compliant two-wheeler Activa 125; price starts at Rs 67,490

India's second largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Wednesday launched a BS-VI compliant version of its bestselling scooter Activa at Rs 67,490 and Rs 74,490 across three variants.

The BS-VI version that comes with fuel injection technology is priced at a roughly 10 percent premium over the existing BS-IV variants. Honda said the new scooters will start hitting the roads by the end of this month and will be launched across the country in a phased manner.

"In line with our global vision to lead advancement of mobility, innovation forms the core of our DNA," said Minoru Kato, president, CEO and managing director, HMSI. "With the new Activa 125 BS-VI we have taken a leap ahead in the industry leading the next revolution powered by superior technology."

The company had first showcased the scooter in June. BS VI emission norms that are the most stringent in the world, will kick into effect in India from April 1, 2020. India is leapfrogging from BS-IV to BS-VI norms to try and counter rising vehicular pollution in the country. Upgrading petrol engines to comply with the new norms is relatively less complex as opposed to diesel engines and a number of car makers including market leader Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have already launched BS-VI compliant petrol cars. Honda however, is the first to launch a BS-VI compliant two wheeler in the country.

The BS-VI 125 Activa is powered by a new 124cc, single-cylinder engine that uses Honda's PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) and Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) that is claimed to improve combustion and minimize friction. It comes with an AC generator instead of a conventional starter, which also charges the battery while riding.

The engine produces a maximum power of 6 .1 kilowatt @ 6,500 rpm and 10.3 NM peak torque @ 5000 rpm. The scooter is slightly longer, wider and taller than the BS-IV variant. It measures 1,850 mm in length, 707 mm in width, 1,170 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1,260 mm. Honda claims it has been able to improve the mileage of the scooter by 13 percent.

The new Activa 125 BS-VI comes with a new instrument cluster with a digital readout that displays range, average fuel consumption and real-time fuel economy. It also displays Total Trip, clock, ECO indicator, service due indicator and side stand indicator.

Launched way back in May 1999, Honda Activa originally was 110cc scooter, which was in 2014 expanded to include a 125cc variant. This helped the brand overtake long time market leader Hero Splendor in 2016-17 to become the best selling two wheeler brand in the country. It has consolidated its hold at the top since then. Its sales have however been declining in recent times mirroring the unprecedented slowdown in the industry. In fiscal 2019, the Activa brand registered a 4.6 percent decline in sales at a little over 3 million units.

The overall two wheeler segment has declined by nearly 15 percent in the same period.