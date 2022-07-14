Honda Motorcycle inks pact with IT infra firm Kyndryl

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Thursday said it has entered into an exclusive collaboration with IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl.

Under the collaboration, Kyndryl will help Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) elevate its IT and security transformation journey across its manufacturing plants, the company said in a statement.

At present, Kyndryl manages infrastructure services for plant production applications, enterprise and dealer management systems for all HMSI dealers.

"Their in-depth knowledge of HMSI's business functions pillaring upon complex IT systems is what precisely makes them a trusted advisor for our operations in India.

"The new synergy will enable us with better business availability and operations predictability while infusing a more agile IT environment that serves our customers and partners better," HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said.

HMSI said its renewed alliance with Kyndryl will improve infrastructure manageability and uptime through increased automation as well as enhance the company's cybersecurity and resiliency.

Kyndryl India President Lingraju Sawkar said, "Kyndryl's proven expertise in infrastructure management, automation and cloud transformation, coupled with a deep understanding of HMSI's critical operations allows us to anticipate and structure a resilient and agile framework for the future".

Additionally, Kyndryl will enable automation of HMSI's delivery and IT framework to address process and compliance challenges that come with IT sprawl, the statement said.

"This integration will provide a single automated executive dashboard to monitor ongoing IT infrastructure system, as well as health checks, such as patching, backup status and provisioning," it added.

HMSI has four manufacturing facilities in Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan), Narsapura (Karnataka) and Vithalapur (Gujarat).

It has a network of over 6,000 touch points with additional support from over 280 'Best Deal' outlets that offer a solution for buying, selling and exchange of Honda two-wheelers in over 200 cities.