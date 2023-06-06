Honda to reveal Elevate SUV at noon today; check features, specs here

Car manufacturer Honda Cars India is set to reveal the Elevate SUV today, June 6, at 12 pm. The model is planned to release globally, with India getting the first batch of the model.

Honda hyped up the model’s world premiere on Twitter on Monday, posting a picture of the car’s silhouette.

Are you ready to Elevate? Witness the grand unveiling of the all-new Honda Elevate. Join us for the World Premiere tomorrow at 1200 hrs (IST).



Follow the link to share your interest: https://t.co/RwSAp38yMk#HondaElevate #NewHondaSUV #AllNewElevate pic.twitter.com/kZVmG8VPQA — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) June 5, 2023

The model is expected to release later this year, possibly during the festive seasons, to capitalise on market conditions, Mint reported.

The anticipated SUV release comes after Honda had discontinued the WR-V, CR-V and BR-V models, making the Elevate the lone SUV offering for the brand. The lone Honda SUV will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and others.

To hype up the grand reveal, Honda released a teaser image of the Elevate SUV earlier. The image outlined the silhouette of the SUV, which closely resembled the manufacturer’s previous HR-V model. In the image, viewers could see the alloy wheels the SUV is set to come equipped with.

Previously, the company had released a detailed feature to highlight the components of the upcoming vehicle. The official feature displayed the car’s compact sunroof, its robust shoulder line, roof nails, body-coloured outside rearview mirror and bonnet.

Social media shots of the vehicle give a more comprehensive look at the tires, which appear to be 15-inch tires, relatively small in size when compared to the vehicle body. On a closer look, the vehicle possesses a large body, large length, width and height, which puts it in the same field as its competitors - the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

The Elevate SUV is expected to come equipped with a 1.5L petrol engine, a standard for the manufacturer. The vehicle is also likely to come equipped with Honda’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems technology. Furthermore, it is also expected to have a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster.