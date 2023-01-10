Hyundai Aura facelift unveiled: Check features, booking amount, colours and more

Hyundai Motors has launched the latest generation of Hyundai Aura facelift, which includes numerous updates to features, powertrain, and technologies. Bookings are now being accepted for the same for a nominal fee of Rs 11,000. One can make a reservation on the company's website or offline by going to their local Hyundai dealership. The price is expected to be announced this week.



The front fascia of the facelifted Hyundai Aura has been updated. It features a new and larger grille up front, flanked by inverted L-shaped DRLs. The side profile and rear design remain unchanged, with the addition of a boot-lid spoiler. It has up to six airbags, TPMS, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and many other features.



It has a 1.2-liter petrol engine with a maximum output of 113 Nm and 82 bhp. A 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT are included with the engine. A 1.2-liter bi-fuel petrol engine with CNG is also available in the Aura. It produces 95 Nm and 68 bhp and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.



Hyundai plans to offer the Aura in six different colours. One of these colours will be a brand-new shade called Starry Night.



The 2023 Hyundai Aura will have upgraded four airbags in terms of safety, and customers will have the option to add two more. Along with these features, the sedan has cruise control, hill assist, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management, and burglar alarm.



The Aura facelift is mechanically identical to the new Grand i10 Nios. The facelifted Aura will compete with vehicles such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, and others.



Meanwhile, Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is now officially available in India. The company has begun taking reservations for the brand-new electric vehicle. Customers can reserve the Ioniq 5 EV by visiting the company's website and paying a one-time fee of one lakh rupees. The EV is available in three exterior colour options: Gravity gold matte, Optic white, and Midnight black pearl.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 2WD launched in India under Rs 10 lakh: Price, specs and more

Also Read: 2023 BMW 7 Series: Check price, features. colours and more