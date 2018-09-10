Hyundai Eon gets massive discounts of up Rs 60,000 before official unveiling of Santro

Hyundai India is setting the stage for the re-launch of the iconic Santro. Though there'll hardly be any similarity between the older model and the new version, apart from the tall boy design, the name and price-tag should make it a major competitor in the entry-level hatchback segment. In the meantime, the current entry-level hatchback Eon is getting discounts of up to Rs 45,000 and extra exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

The pre-discount price of a Hyundai Eon is Rs 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the base variant and goes up to Rs 4.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the top variant. The company claims there are discounts of up to Rs 60,000 on the Eon which brings down the price of the base variant down to Rs 2.7 lakh (including exchange bonus).

The car is available in two engine variants, one with a 0.8-liter engine and the other with a 1-liter engine. The Eon has been Hyundai's representative against two of Maruti's best-selling vehicles, Wagon R and Alto. In terms of fuel alternatives, the car comes in petrol as well as LPG.

Hyundai India is expected to launch the new Santro before the advent of festive seasons. The company is advertising it as a complete family car. So far, the car has been spotted a number of times in camouflage. The tall boy design will sit between Wagon R and a conventional hatchback. The new Santro is also expected to come with Hyundai's first AMT gearbox.

Hyundai is readying for a blitzkrieg of car launches in the coming months. Apart from the crowd puller Santro, the company is also expected to launch a compact SUV going against the likes of EcoSport, Brezza as well as Tata Nexon. This new car will sit under the Hyundai Creta but above Hyundai i20 Active.

Complying with the government's grand plan of going all electric by 2030, the brand is also working on it EV portfolio.