Hyundai i20 Active facelift launched in India; priced at Rs 6.99 lakh

Hyundai has launched the i20 Active Facelift in India with a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Hyundai showcased the i20 Elite Facelift at the 2018 Indian Auto Expo earlier this year. It has a new front grille, revised front and rear bumpers, brand new designs for the back lamps and a new hatch lid design. However, it has the same petrol and diesel engines as the outgoing i20 Active.

Of the little that has changed with the car, the most notable upgrade is the addition of a new blue and white dual-paint colour option. The i20 Active facelift also gets a new look on the outside with a slightly tweaked grill while the front bumper wears a silver bull bar-like strip. There are silver surrounds on the front and rear fog lamps with a matte black strip at the bottom of the boot lid.

The interior features a new grayscale-themed infotainment system which it gets from the facelifted Hyundai i20. It also comes with blue-coloured highlights on the side AC vents, seats and gear knob. A seat fabric is also available that can be seen on the regular i20 as well.

The Hyundai i20 Active facelift retains the impressive engines from the outgoing model. The 1.2L Kappa petrol engine is pretty robust delivering 83PS at 6,000rpm while the peak torque measures 11.7kgm at 4,000rpm. The 1.4L U2 CRDi diesel Engine offers enhanced efficiency and smoother driving experience thereby giving great driving pleasure. The engine produces 90PS at 4,000rpm and the maximum torque measures 22.4kgm at 1,500-2,700rpm.

The Hyundai i20 Elite has been performing as best-selling hatchback crossover in the country and the facelift comes at a good time. Ford Freestyle has been recently launched at a competitive price and it will be interesting to see how the i20 Active fares against it in the market. Hyundai has a slight disadvantage over the Freestyle as the Freestyle undercuts the i20 Active by Rs 1.9 lakh. Hyundai will be hoping to counter that disadvantage with the new features of i20 Active facelift.