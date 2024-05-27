Hyundai installs first-ever EV charging station in Chennai; plans to install 100 more across Tamil Nadu

South Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai has set up its first 180 kW DC fast public electric-powered vehicles (EV) charging station in Chennai. Hyundai will install 100 fast public EV charging stations at key highways and cities across Tamil Nadu.

HMIL has even launched a myHyundai App which has a Charger Management System charging facility. The Charger Management System charging facility can be used by EV owners to easily track its location, navigation, and pre-booking of charging slots, make digital payments, and remote charging status monitoring. All EV users including non-Hyundai users can open and access this app.

Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director of Corporate Planning, HMIL, said, “Tamil Nadu is home for Hyundai, and we have been committed to Tamil Nadu since our inception. As we celebrate 28 years of HMIL in India, we are delighted to inaugurate our first-ever 180 kW fast public charging station in Chennai. In line with Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, we aim to enhance the convenience of all EV users, and hence our charging stations can be utilized by any four-wheeler EV user.”

"HMIL envisages to install 100 charging stations across Tamil Nadu, to enhance the EV ecosystem and motivate more customers towards EV adoption across the state," he added.

The charging station has been installed in the heart of Chennai and is located at the Spencer Plaza Mall, Anna Salai, Thousand Lights – Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

At present more than 170 of the charging points ar currently available in Tamil Nadu and are all mapped in the "EV Charge" section of myHyundai app for customer convenience.