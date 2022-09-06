Hyundai launches its 2nd motorsports-inspired car ‘Venue N Line’ in India at Rs 12.16 lakh

South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai, on September 6, launched a new compact SUV ‘Venue N Line’ starting at Rs 12.16 lakh (Ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Similar to the Hyundai i20 N Line, the new Venue N Line comes with cosmetic upgrades along with sporty steering, tweaked suspension, tuned exhaust sound and disc brakes on all four wheels for an unfiltered sporty and fun driving experience.

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, while commenting on the launch, said: “Hyundai Venue N Line has been introduced to India as a part of our vision of redefining mobility experiences for customers and with this new launch, we will now offer 2 N Line models in a short span of 2 years, the Hyundai Venue N Line being our 1st compact SUV N Line model for India customers.”

The company has already started accepting bookings for the vehicle. One can pre-book the new car by paying an advance token amount of Rs 21,000 either online or through the company’s outlets. In terms of competition, the new Venue N Line is placed as a more driver-focussed alternative in the compact SUV space, while the regular Venue goes up against the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and the Mahindra XUV300.

Exterior and interior design

Hyundai Venue N Line borrows design cues from the company’s motorsports DNA, claims the company. The compact SUV features a sporty-looking Dark Chrome Front Grille with N Line Logo, N Line exclusive bumper with skid plates and roof rales with Red inserts. The side profile of this SUV is characterised by Diamond Cut Alloys with N Branding.

In addition to this, the new compact SUV also comes equipped with Red Front Brake Callipers, a tailgate spoiler and a Twin Tip Muffler. Interestingly, Hyundai Venue N Line also features the N Line emblem on the tailgate, a feature unique to India only model.

The cabin of the new Venue N Line features elements like a Sporty Black Interior with Athletic Red Inserts Full Leather Seats, 3-spoke Leather steering wheel, Leather Gear Knob, Red Ambient Lighting, Sporty Metal Pedals and Dark Metal Finish Inside Door Handles.

Performance

The new Venue N Line gets its juices through a 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine that churns out 120hp, 172Nm of power. The compact SUV comes with a 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). The company also claims that the powertrain has been configured to ensure a smooth and seamless power delivery and coupled with three different drive modes - Normal, Eco and Sport.

Safety and Features

The new Hyundai Venue N Line boasts first-in-segment features like Dashcam with Dual Camera, Wireless Smartphone Connectivity, Photo/ Time-Lapse/ Video Options with up to 64 GB of storage, and Emergency Recording Option.

Furthermore, Hyundai Venue N Line also offers features like a 20.32 cm (8") HD Infotainment System with Bluelink tech, Android Auto & Apple Carplay, Smart Electric Sunroof, Push Button Start/Stop, Fully Automatic Air conditioning with Digital Display, Puddle Lamps, Rear AC vents, Wireless Phone Charger, Glovebox Cooling, Cruise control and USB type-C Chargers at both front and rear.

In terms of safety features, the Hyundai Venue N Line includes disc brakes on all 4-wheels, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Dual Airbags, Rear Parking Camera, ISOFIX mount, Headlamp Escort Function, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and ABS with EBD.