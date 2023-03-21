Hyundai Verna 2023 launch: How to watch LIVE stream and what to expect

Hyundai Motor India is all set to launch the new-gen Verna in the Indian market today. The new 2023 Hyundai Verna is one of the most awaited automobile launches of the year. Hyundai will introduce a completely new design when compared to the outgoing Verna. The company has also overhauled other aspects of the car including the overall size.

The new Hyundai Verna will be competing against the latest generation of Honda City which was updated recently and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz which is also awaiting a major upgrade from its manufacturer.

Hyundai Verna 2023 Launch LIVE

The launch will be streamed live by the company's official Twitter handle. The launch event will begin at 12PM. You can head to the company Twitter account or even stream using the embed below:

The mesmerizing mystical magnetism of the all-new Hyundai VERNA is coming soon to you. Get ready to witness a futuristic design and ferocious power. Launching on 21st March 2023 | 12:00PM (IST) onwards. Watch Live. https://t.co/e0GRJEjUUl — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) March 20, 2023

What to expect from 2023 Hyundai Verna?

Design

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will get a split-headlamp setup at the front, with a large radiator grille flanked by the main headlight unit. What's unique is a full-width LED DRL strip that separates the bonnet and the front bumper. On the sides, the new Hyundai Verna gets aggressive character lines, especially on the rear doors. The sedan has a sloping roofline with a shark fin antenna and sits on diamond-cut alloy wheels. This gives the car a coupe-like silhouette.

Engine

The Hyundai Verna 2023 is expected to be powered by a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that can put out 158 bhp of power. The engine will be paired with a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT. For the lower variants, Hyundai Verna is also expected to get a 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor with a 6-speed MT and IVT.

Hyundai Verna Booking



The new-generation Hyundai Verna is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the Verna are already underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000.