Ekonk, India's lightest electric hypercar launched today

Vazirani Automotive, today, launched Ekonk, which the company claims will be India's fastest car and the lightest electric vehicle (EV) ever made.



"For us, Ekonk signifies our real beginning, where for the first-time design and innovation comes together. It's our first vehicle that's 'alive'," said Chunky Vazirani, founder and CEO, Vazirani Automotive.



Chunky Vazirani previously worked for Rolls-Royce and Jaguar, moved to Mumbai and founded Vazirani in 2015. "The vision was to create next-generation electric vehicles and technology to put India on the world map of extreme car," adds Vazirani in a statement.



Vazirani Automotive inaugurated the Shul Concept in 2018, the first Indian hybrid engine car developed with the help of Michelin and the Force India Formula 1 team at the Goodwood Festival in 2018. With Ekonk, the homegrown brand will showcase another India-made sportscar, the automaker said in a statement.



Ekonk will be a single-seater that claims to be the fastest car ever built in India and the fastest accelerating car in the world. The brand is testing a new battery setup designed to keep the weight down, along with the centre of gravity. It has a kerb weight of 738 kilos, along with a peak power output of 722 Hp. Hence, it will have a power to weight ratio of nearly 1:1. The car also replaces the century-old complex liquid cooling tech, the automaker said in a statement.



Further, the company claims that it has designed as one of the most fluid cars aerodynamically, has one of the lowest drag coefficients for vehicles of its kind and has a full carbon fibre body that keeps its weight down.



The vehicle is developed end-to-end by Vazirani Automotive and tested at the recently inaugurated Naxtrax high-speed facility near Indore to achieve a top speed of 309KMPH, the company said.



"With the advent of electric vehicles, companies around the world have to start from a blank canvas. This is the perfect time for India to innovate, develop and pioneer this EV era," said Chunky Vazirani.