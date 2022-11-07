Jeep Grand Cherokee production starts in India, pre-bookings open now 

The fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, the brand's fourth nameplate to be made in India, has begun production at Jeep India's factory in Ranjangaon, Pune.



The Jeep India website and select Jeep dealerships across the country are now accepting bookings for the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee. The SUV will be available for viewing in showrooms soon, with deliveries beginning by the end of the month.



The new architecture and sculpted aerodynamic body style of the fifth generation Grand Cherokee helps in improving vehicle performance, safety, and reliability. The all-new Grand Cherokee is packed with next-generation features and technologies that set it apart in the full-size luxury SUV segment, with the goal of maximising overall passenger safety, comfort, and convenience.



Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India said, "The all-new Grand Cherokee promises an exceptional experience for the driver as well as the passengers. The Jeep Grand Cherokee has been developed and engineered to deliver legendary capabilities, class-leading spaciousness, and excellent safety, making the 5th-gen model a global icon in the luxury SUV segment. The generous mix of content and features blended to a legendary offering compliments the premium and exemplary lifestyle of our customers.”



Full-speed forward collision warning, pedestrian emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, blind spot and cross path detection, passive pedestrian protection, drowsy driver detection, active lane management, and intersection collision assist system features will be available on the Jeep Grand Cherokee.



A repositioned centre stack, slim HVAC vents, a 10.1-inch touchscreen radio, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster panel, and a 10-inch HUD are also added to the dashboard. The first 10.25-inch interactive display for the segment is also available to the front passenger.



In addition, each of the five seats is covered in pricey Capri leather with perforated inserts. A sizable glass roof that spans the entire interior contributes to the cabin's appearance of space.



A 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission will come equipped on the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Along with the Selec-Terrain traction management system, it will also have Jeep's well-known Quadra-Trac I 4X4 system, which offers four selectable drive modes: Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand, and Snow.



It will compete against vehicles like the Mercedes Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Land Rover Discovery and is anticipated to cost around Rs 85 lakh.

