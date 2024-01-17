JLR India unveils upgraded Discovery Sport with redesigned interiors and more; see features, price

In a significant announcement today, JLR India introduced the latest iteration of the Discovery Sport, showcasing a fusion of enhanced features, modern luxury, and connectivity options.

The new Discovery Sport boasts a flexible interior design, accommodating up to seven seats with an impressive array of up to 24 possible seat configurations. The second row offers sliding and reclining features with a 40:20:40 split, while the generous load area of up to 1,794 litres, with the rear seats folded down, caters to spontaneous adventures. The convenience is further enhanced by a powered tailgate, ensuring hassle-free loading and unloading.

Every Discovery Sport is now equipped with a digital instrument cluster and steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles as standard. The redesigned centre console features an elegant floating 28.95 cm (11.4) curved glass touchscreen, providing access to the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system with permanently accessible sidebars. Luxurious cabin quality is achieved through finely crafted materials, creating a bright, spacious, and airy environment with stadium-style seating for optimal visibility.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and standard Android Auto® facilitate easy control of major functions, while Wireless Device Charging is offered as standard, contributing to one of the most spacious open front console stowage areas in its class. Additional connectivity features include two USB-C chargers in each row, third-row climate control, and USB-C charging ports.

The Discovery Sport prioritises occupant wellbeing with advanced interior air quality technologies, including Cabin Air Purification Plus with PM2.5 Filtration and CO2 Management. The suite of camera technologies, including 3D surround cameras and ClearSight Ground View, ensures comprehensive driver reassurance, complemented by ClearSight Rear View Mirror for an unobstructed view behind the vehicle.

The car also features subtle exterior updates that underscore its distinctive Discovery DNA. Dynamic models showcase assertiveness and purposefulness with a contrast roof, Gloss Black detailing on the grille, lower body sills, and lower bumpers. The Gloss Black front claw detailing on the bumpers and wheel arches enhances the vehicle's purposeful stance, while the bold 48.26 cm (19 in) alloy wheels add a touch of sophistication. Varesine Blue joins the curated exterior paint palette to provide a vibrant colour option.

Enthusiasts can now order the new Discovery Sport, with prices starting from Rs 67.90 Lakh.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “The new Discovery Sport is versatile by design and perfect for active families that like to hit the road cocooned in luxury. It is a characterful, modern, compact SUV with a versatile interior, breadth of capability as well as intuitive technology, that makes every journey for the family one of utmost comfort and safety.”