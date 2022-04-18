JLR's Discovery Metropolitan Edition for India at Rs 1.26 crore; bookings open

Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has opened bookings for its new Discovery Metropolitan Edition, with prices starting at Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom) in India. This new version of the flagship SUV comes with more luxurious and stylish features over the standard model and is based on the vehicle’s R-Dynamic HSE trim but will sit right at the top of the Discovery range.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “Land Rover Discovery is perhaps the most versatile seven-seater SUV in the Indian market. The Metropolitan edition ups the value proposition for our customers with many upgrades, enhanced new age features & options as standard inclusions.”

Discovery SUV’s Metropolitan Edition comes equipped with the P360 Ingenium petrol engine, which churns out a power of 265 kW and 500 Nm of torque, and the D300 Ingenium diesel engine, which develops 221 kW of power and 650 Nm torque.

The Tata Motors-owned company also claims that “the new top-of-the-range Metropolitan Edition is designed to offer a host of exterior and interior upgrades that add to its on-road urban appeal.”

The Discovery Metropolitan Edition, in terms of looks, comes with Bright Atlas detailing on the front grille with the traditional Discovery script on the bonnet. The SUV also sports Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts, 22-inch allow wheels with glossy grey detailing, black Land Rover brake callipers, a sliding front sunroof and a fixed rear panoramic roof.

The Metropolitan Edition, on the inside, gets a 12.3-inch interactive driver display, wireless charging with phone signal booster, a front cooler compartment, a head-up display, a heated steering wheel and four-zone climate control.

The trim on the dash and other parts of the cabin has Titanium mesh detailing. The car also comes with heated and cooled rear seats, powered seat recline and an intelligent seat fold technology.

The Metropolitan edition also features Land Rover’s advanced Cabin Air Purification with PM2.5 air filtration which monitors air quality inside and filters out harmful particulates for a healthier interior environment.