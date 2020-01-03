Kia Seltos price hiked; SUV to cost up to Rs 35,000 more

Kia Motors India has increased the prices of its SUV Seltos from January 1, 2020. The Kia Seltos made its entry into the Indian automobile market in August 2019 for a price of Rs 9.69 lakh - 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia has hiked the Seltos' price by up to Rs 35,000 from January 1, with the car now priced between Rs 9.89-17.34 lakh.

The South Korean automobile manufacturer, in November 2019, had labelled the launch prices of Kia SUV as "introductory" and revealed its plans for a price hike beginning January 1, 2020. The document also suggested that the hiked prices would be applicable on undelivered bookings.

Kia Seltos' petrol version, which was priced at Rs 9.89-14.09 lakh, sees a hike of Rs 20,000 for the base HTE variant and up to Rs 30,000 for the trims above. The SUV's turbo-petrol version has seen an increase of Rs 30,000. The Seltos' diesel version has received the highest increase of Rs 35,000 and is now priced at Rs 10.34-17.34 lakh.

There are no changes in Seltos' design style, engine performance or to the transmission system. The Seltos will still be available in the same 18 variants as post the price revision. The Kia Seltos is offered in two different trims -- GT Line and Tech Line. The GT Line is available in GTK, GTX and GTX Plus variants, while the Tech Line has HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX and HTX Plus variants.

Tech Line gets a 115hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine paired to a manual or CVT auto gearbox and a 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine which is mated to a manual or automatic transmission. On the other hand, sportier GT-line has a more powerful 140hp, 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor paired to a manual or dual-clutch auto transmission system.

Kia Motors received an enthusiastic response from the market and sold more than 50,000 units in less than five months of its launch. Kia Seltos ended the Hyundai Creta's four-year-old reign in the segment. The sales figures also helped Kia to become the fourth largest carmaker in India.

