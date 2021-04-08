Mahindra's latest SUV to be called Mahindra XUV700; to be launched in October

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday unveiled the brand name of its much-awaited SUV as the XUV700 (pronounced as XUV, 7 double 'Oh'. In a press release, M&M informed that the new SUV will be built on the W601 platform. It will be slot between the XUV500 and the Alturas G4 in the company's lineup.

The automaker claimed that that the XUV700 will also come with world-class safety features, sci-fi technology, and spirited performance. It will be offered with both diesel and petrol engines and will have the option of a manual and automatic transmission, along with optional all-wheel drive (AWD) capabilities.

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra, said, "The XUV700, one of the most awaited offerings from Mahindra is sure to hit the sweet spot with customers. Built on the new W601 platform, XUV700 marks the beginning of the next generation of sophisticated and authentic Mahindra SUVs which will offer an adrenaline rush like never before".

The XUV700 will be manufactured at its Chakan facility in Pune, Maharashtra, and will arrive in showrooms around October this year. The Mahindra XUV700 is slated to be launched in the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

