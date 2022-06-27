Mahindra launches its biggest, most powerful Scorpio-N starting at Rs 11.99 lakh

Homegrown car manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra, on Monday, has launched the latest edition of its popular SUV, 20 years after the launch of the first Mahindra Scorpio, called ‘Scorpio-N.’ The automaker also claims that the new SUV is the biggest, most powerful and most advanced version among all Scorpio till date.

Bookings for the new Scorpio-N can be made starting July 30, 2022, at Mahindra’s website and dealerships as well. The price for the new SUV starts at Rs 11.99 lakh for the entry trim and goes up to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The new Scorpio-N will be available in five variants – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8 Luxury.

The company further stated that these launch prices are only for first 25,000 units and to unveil the prices of automatic and 4WD variants on July 21. Interestingly, the new Scorpio-N won’t be replacing the existing Scorpio, which is likely to be renamed 'Scorpio Classic,’ but will sit alongside as a new offering.

New Scorpio N won’t have any direct rival in the segment in the country as there are no other body-on-frame SUVs available in India. However, in terms of performance and pricing, the new SUV will go up against the likes of Tata Harrier, Tata Safari and MG Hector.

The company also claims that the new Scorpio-N is based on the company’s new body-on-frame platform and measures 4,662 mm in length, 1,917 mm in width and 1,870 mm in height. The new SUV’s wheelbase stands at 2,750 mm. The company also revealed that the new Scorpio-N is being manufactured at the company’s Chakan facility.

Powertrain

The new Scorpio-N will come with an option of both petrol and diesel engines as the in the new-gen Thar and XUV700 - a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine - with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. The SUV will also be offered with a 4x4 option.

The petrol unit produces 203 PS and 370Nm of peak torque in the manual variant and 380Nm in automatic trim. On the other hand, the diesel engine, which will be available in 2 states of tune, will dish out 132 PS and 300 Nm of torque in the lower state of tune and 175 PS and 370Nm (manual)/400Nm (automatic) torque in the higher state of tune. It should also be noted that only 6-speed MT and RWD configuration will be available in the SUV with a lower state of tune.

Safety and features

In terms of features, the new Scorpio-N comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, built-in Alexa, premium 3D sound system from Sony, steering mounted control, dual-zone climate control, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, air purifier, wireless phone charging and electric sunroof. The infotainment system will support both Android and Apple connectivity.

In terms of safety equipment, the car comes with 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill hold control, hill descent assist, traction control, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera and a driver drowsiness detection alert system.

The Scorpio-N is also expected to get a 4 or a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, but as of now, it hasn’t been crash-tested.