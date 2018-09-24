M&M to launch electric version of KUV100, expand TUV300 product range

Utility vehicles major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is gearing up to launch an electric version of KUV100 by next year, apart from expanding the existing product range currently offered for its entry-level models of KUV100 and TUV300 to cater to different sets of buyers.

The carmaker will drive in multiple versions of KUV100 and TUV300 as it looks at the two brands as 'long term and strategic'. The company is also investing in new technologies, including making the products conform to BS-VI emission norms.

M&M will introduce an updated version of TUV300 next year and launch a diesel version of KUV100, mated with an automated manual transmission (AMT), in the current fiscal.

"We always said that we want to be full range SUV player and both these products (TUV300 and KUV100) are very important for us," M&M Chief of Sales and Marketing (Automotive Division) Veejay Ram Nakra told PTI.

Elaborating on the importance of the two products, he said that besides making them BS-VI compliant, the company is also investing to make them meet all safety regulations which come into force from October 2019.

Commenting on TUV300 range, Nakra said a facelift of the model would be introduced next year.

"We are investing substantially not only on the styling part but there would also be change in terms of technology and engineering to make it a better product," Nakra added.

The company sells around 3,000 units of the model per month and with seven-seater TUV300 Plus coming in, the Mumbai-based company is now eyeing monthly sales of around 4,000, he added.

Commenting on KUV100, Nakra said the company has long-term plans for the model.

"It is just not going to be an entry-level model from us but also going to have an electric version going ahead," Nakra said.

When asked if the company is planning to bring in electric variants for all its SUVs going ahead, he added: "There has to be an economics to the platform for the electric version in terms of range, price for customer."

"The moment you look at larger heavier SUVs it becomes difficult from economics point of view...but for now KUV is the first SUV on electric that we will offer to the market," Nakra said.

With BS-VI norms coming in, the company is also looking at entire strategy for drivetrains for all its products in terms of fuel options, he added.

With PTI inputs