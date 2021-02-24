2021 Maruti Suzuki launched; check out price, features, specifications

Maruti Suzuki today launched the all-new Swift 2021, which boasts specifications like an advanced powertrain with K-Series 1.2L dual jet dual VVT engine and dual-tone exterior, which makes it a stylish and sporty machine. The all new Swift 2021 is priced between Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Swift 2021 has a fuel efficiency of 23.20 km/l in MT and 23.76 km/l in AGS. Some features like cruise control, a coloured multi-information display and key sync auto foldable ORVM are the highlights of the new Swift 2021.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said over the years, Swift has earned the reputation of nearly 2.4 million customers. "The new Swift takes this legacy a notch higher with a new powerful K-series engine, sportier dual-tone exterior, best-in-class fuel efficiency and enhanced safety features."

The new Swift is equipped with the 'Next Gen K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT engine' with idle start-stop technology, which offers a higher fuel efficiency with lower emissions. The new K-series engine also offers an increased power output of 66KW at 6000rpm.

The new swift will be available in both manual and automatic gear shift (AGS) variants. On the interior, the new Swift comes with a twin-pod meter cluster and a new 10.67cm multi-information coloured TFT display giving a vibrant visual appeal. The 17.78 cm Smartplay Studio infotainment system combines smartphone, vehicle, and cloud-based services.

In terms of safety, the new Swift is powered with a 'hill-hold' in AGS variants, and a new bigger sized front and rear brakes. The hill-hold function detects vehicle skid movement and restrains it. It does not allow the vehicle to roll-back on inclined slopes in stop-start traffic conditions, ensuring complete control and peace of mind.

The car also comes equipped with a host of safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, pretensioner and force limiter seat belts, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, ISOFIX, and reverse parking.

The all-new Swift is available in three dual-tone options -- Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black Roof, Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black Roof, and Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White Roof.

