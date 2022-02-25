Maruti Suzuki announces launch of New WagonR; check out price, other details

Auto major Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced the launch of the New WagonR in an "all new avatar". The New WagonR is powered by the Advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engines with Idle Start-Stop Technology and comes in 1.0L and 1.2L Powertrain options. The starting price of the New WagonR 1.01L engine variant is Rs 5,39,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) while the costliest model would be available for Rs 7,10,00 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki, in an official statement, explained that the WagonR continues to be "Dil se Strong". The New WagonR can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 12 300.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that over the years the Wagon R has become the choice of over 2.7 million families.

Commenting on the launch of the new WagonR, Srivastava said, "The New WagonR is geared up to take that legacy forward with its robust and energetic performance, dual-tone exterior, enhanced interiors, 12+ safety features, convenient features and higher fuel efficiency. We are confident that the New WagonR will exceed consumer expectations and continue to be the preferred choice of many more Indian families."

New WagonR Design

The New WagonR comes with a Sporty Floating Roof design with Dynamic alloy wheels. The New WagonR is available in a wide array of colours. The dual-tone exterior design option will be available in the Z+ variant in 2 new colour combinations of Gallant Red with Black roof and Magma Grey with Black roof. The new design changes give the New WagonR a sportier and more energetic look, explained Maruti Suzuki.

New WagonR features

The New WagonR has new features like ISS in petrol variants and Hill Hold Assist in AGS variants to enhance the driving experience. The 17.78cm (7") SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation comes with 4 speakers and supported by cloud-based services.

New WagonR Engine

Maruti Suzuki explained that the Dual Jet, Dual VVT technology with cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) enables the vehicle to achieve higher fuel-efficiency with lower emissions. . Available in both petrol and S-CNG fuel options, 1.0L engine delivers a fuel efficiency of 25.19 km/l in petrol (VXI AGS model).

The factory-fitted S-CNG option is now available in both LXI and VXI variants powered by 1.0L Next Gen K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. The 1.2L Advance K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with ISS delivers 24.43 km/l (ZXI AGS /ZXI+ AGS) fuel efficiency.

"Powered by cutting edge technology, the New Wagon R is available in both Manual and Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) transmission options (AGS is available in VXI and above Petrol variants only)," explained the firm.

New WagonR safety features

Maruti Suzuki noted that the New WagonR provides enhanced safety to customers with its n HEARTECT platform. Safety features including dual airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), front seat belts reminder, high-speed alert system and rear parking sensors are standard across variants.

The New WagonR also has Hill-Hold Assist in AGS variants and provides superior safety. It prevents the vehicle from rolling back on inclined slopes and in stop-start traffic condition to ensure maximum control of the car.

