Maruti Suzuki Celerio Cross spotted; expected to come out this festive season

Maruti Suzuki is planning to revamp its first automatic transmission car and these efforts may come to light before long. Reports indicate that a new variant of Maruti Suzuki's Celerio might be in the offing.

Spy images posted by Team-BHP show a compact SUV based on Maruti Suzuki Celerio during a promo shoot. This new car is being touted as Celerio X or Celerio Cross. Maruti Suzuki is yet to confirm any such variant of Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

The single image shows the rear end of what is expectedly Maruti Suzuki Celerio Cross in bright orange. Apart from the new paint job, the Celerio also seems to be sporting a matte black body kit. It comes complete with a silver scuff plate and integrated reflectors.

The spy image shows the Maruti Suzuki Celerio Cross with blackened wheel arches, and set of black alloy wheels. Nothing is known of the front of the car yet, or whether the suspension on standard Celerio will be changed to raise height of the car.

Not many changes are expected to happen in the engine department, though. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio Cross is likely to get the same three-cylinder K-series petrol engine that is found in the original. The 998cc engine of Maruti Suzuki Celerio produces 67hp of power and 90Nm of torque. This engine is coupled either to a 5-speed manual gearbox, or a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

Moreover, as per a leaked document from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the new variant of Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be available in eight variants - Vxi, Vxi(O), Zxi, Zxi(O), Vxi(AMT), Vxi(O)(AMT), Zxi(AMT), Zxi(O)(AMT).

The new Celerio Cross is might reach Maruti Suzuki showrooms sometime during the ongoing festive season. The price on the other hand is likely to be bumped up slightly in comparison to that of the regular Celerio. As of now Maruti Suzuki Celerio is selling between Rs 4.03 lakh and Rs 5.23 lakh (both prices ex-showroom Delhi).

