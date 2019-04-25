Maruti Suzuki hikes Baleno RS, diesel variants' prices

Maruti Suzuki hiked the prices for certain models of Baleno on Thursday. The biggest automobile manufacturer in the country has hiked prices for the Baleno RS petrol variant and all the Baleno diesel variants. The prices for the diesel variants of Maruti Suzuki Baleno have been increased in the range of Rs 12,000-20,000. On the other hand, the price of Baleno RS model has been increased by Rs 13,000.

This latest price hike might help create demand for the recently released DualJet Smart Hybrid variants of Baleno. The diesel variants had an edge over the smart hybrid models as they offer better fuel economy for a slight premium. As per Maruti Suzuki, the Baleno DualJet Smart Hybrid variants could deliver a fuel efficiency of 23.87 km/litre, as compared to 27.39 km/litre done by the diesel variants.

Moreover, Maruti Suzuki released the financial results for the quarter and fiscal concluded March 31, 2019 on Thursday. The automobile major reported 2.91 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 7,650.60 crore for FY19 on the back of volatility in the forex market. Total sales revenue for the fiscal stood at Rs 83,038.50 crore as compared to Rs 80,348.80 crore in the previous year, registering a year-on-year growth of 3.34 per cent.

During the financial year 2018-19, the company sold a total of 1,753,700 units in the domestic market, registering a growth of 6.1 per cent.

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki also launched the its premium hatchback Baleno with BS VI emission norms compliant petrol engine, priced between Rs 5.58 lakh and Rs 8.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Maruti Suzuki claims to have sold over 5.5 lakh units of Baleno since its launch in 2015. The company sold more than 2 lakh units of the hatchback in the last fiscal year.

