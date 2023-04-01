Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of vehicles across all models; check details

Maruti Suzuki on Saturday announced that it has increased the prices of cars across models from April 1, 2023.

"An estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 0.8% and is calculated using Ex Showroom prices of models in Delhi. This is effective from 01st April 2023," the company said in an official statement.

This is effective from April 1, 2023, it added. On March 23, MSI announced that it will increase the prices of its model range in April to partially offset the impact of "overall inflation and regulatory requirements".

The company continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and regulatory requirements, the automaker had stated. While the company makes the maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impacts through a price increase, it had said.

Besides Maruti Suzuki, several automakers, including Honda Cars, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp, have announced an increase in prices from April.

Starting April 1, vehicles will be required to have an onboard self-diagnostic device to monitor real-time driving emission levels and comply with higher emission standards.

This comes as Maruti Suzuki India reportedly discontinued its entry-level model, Alto 800, which is one of the highest-selling hatchbacks. The company found it financially unviable to upgrade the Alto to meet the BS6 Phase II norms.

Meanwhile, the company today announced that it sold 170,071 units in March 2023, which is a decrease from last year. The total sales in the month include domestic sales of 136,787 units, sales to other OEMs of 3,165 units and its highest-ever monthly exports of 30,119 units.

