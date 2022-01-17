Maruti Suzuki launches CNG variant of Celerio: Check out price, other details here

Auto major Maruti Suzuki India on Monday launched the CNG variant of the Celerio - Celerio S-CNG. The car equipped with the S-CNG technology would be available in the VXi trim at Rs 6,68,000 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The CNG variant of the Celerio has a mileage of 35.60 km/kg and has a CNG tank capacity of 60 litres (water filling capacity).

"The introduction of the All-New Celerio with S-CNG technology is aligned with the company's commitment to further strengthen its growing green vehicles portfolio in India," wrote Maruti Suzuki in an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Maruti Suzuki has been a pioneer in the country to offer factory-fitted CNG cars. We have the largest portfolio of 8 green models on the road and have sold around 9,50,000 S-CNG vehicles."

"With green mobility in focus, we have witnessed 22 per cent CAGR increase in our CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony to the customers accepting technologically advanced, eco-friendly, and safe CNG mobility solutions," he added.

Maruti Suzuki factory-fitted S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and an intelligent injection system, the firm explained.

Maruti Suzuki added that the S-CNG vehicles are specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains. It added that these vehicles are also designed for safety, engine durability, convenience, and great mileage.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG engine

The CNG variant of the Celerio is powered by a Dual Jet, Dual VVT K-Series 1.0L engine. The engine can generate a max power of up to 41.7kW at 5300 rpm in CNG mode and 48.0kW at 5500 rpm in Gasoline mode. It has a peak torque 82.1Nm at 3400 rpm in the CNG mode and 89.0Nm at 3500 rpm in the gasoline mode.

All-new Celerio sales

The All-New Celerio was launched in November 2021 in petrol avatar. The car had received close to 25,000 bookings in just two months of its launch. With the launch of the All-New Celerio, the cumulative sales for Celerio have crossed 6,00,000 units, noted Maruti Suzuki.

"The launch of All-New Celerio S-CNG will take us a step closer to our ambition of spearheading the mass adoption of green vehicles in India. Interestingly, the S-CNG variant in the previous generation Celerio contributed over 30 per cent of total sales," said Srivastava.

"The All-New Celerio S-CNG with new 3D organic sculpted design, energetic and spacious cabin, and S-CNG technology will offer customers an affordable, safe, and high-performance green vehicle. We are confident that customers will appreciate the All-New Celerio S-CNG's stellar fuel-efficiency," he added.

