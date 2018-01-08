Maruti Suzuki's new car Future S to be unveiled next month at Auto Expo 2018

Maruti Suzuki India Limited will unveil a compact car with SUV like characters, Future S, during Delhi Auto Expo 2018 in February. The company claims it will try to break away from the conventional proportions of a compact car through Future S. Design cues from the sketch reveal an upright stance, commanding higher seating and ground clearance, and horizontal hood. "The urban SUV image is put together by an upright front design, which connects to the accent on the side sill, taut powerful shoulders and a raised rear volume," a statement by the company said.

With many speculations coming to the fore, many claim that this SUV-like design could be a direct rival of Renault Kwid. The small Renault car was a massive success with the Indian buyer mainly due to its SUV-like design elements and an upright stance.

"The increasing preference for UVs and their bold architecture inspired our design team to study a new character for compact cars. Concept Future S could mark a distinctive shift in how compact cars are shaped and designed in India in future," said CV Raman, senior executive director (engineering), Maruti Suzuki India.

Presently, Maruti Suzuki holds over 50 per cent share in a fiercely competitive automobile market of India. From old horse like Maruti Alto to hugely popular models Maruti Dzire, Maruti Baleno and Maruti Swift, the company is riding high on their success across all segments. While with Maruti Baleno the company has tried to cash in on the semi-premium car market, it has rewritten the rules of the game in the small-car segment with Maruti Swift.

Bookings for the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift have reportedly started in India weeks ahead of its official launch. One of the most-awaited cars of 2018 is scheduled to be introduced in the Indian markets at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018 in New Delhi. Considering that Swift is already a popular hatchback in Indian markets, the new iteration is expected to generate huge demands here.

In revenue term, the company achieved 10.3 per cent increase in total sales at 1,30,066 units in December 2017 alone, as compared to 1,17,908 units in the same month of 2016. The company's domestic sales stood at 1,19,286 units, up 12.1 per cent from 1,06,414 units in December 2016.