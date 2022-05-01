Maruti Suzuki production volume dips marginally in Apr

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday reported that its production volume dipped slightly to 157,392 units in April compared to 159,955 units in the same month last year. Maruti Suzuki noted that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month.

The production volume of its passenger vehicles slumped to 152,954 units last month compared to 157,585 units during April last year. While production of light commercial vehicles jumped to 4,438 units compared to 2,370 units in April 2021.

Last month, the production of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell to 22,655 units against 29,056 in April last year. Similarly, production of cars in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, also declined to 76,978 units as against 83,432 cars in April 2021.

Production of mid-sized sedan Ciaz also slumped to just 1,756 units compared to 2,194 units in April 2021. Vehicle sales including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, jumped to 33,941 units from 25,484 vehicles in the year-ago month.

On Sunday Maruti Suzuki also reported a slump of 5.6 per cent in its total sales to 150,661 units in April. The film had sold 159,691 units in April last year.

"Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 150,661 units in April 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 126,261 units, sales to other OEM of 5,987 units and exports of 18,413 units," noted the firm in an official statement.

