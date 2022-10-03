Maruti Suzuki sold 1.48 lakh vehicles in September; Hyundai near 50,000 and Mahindra close to 35,000

Indian automakers have recorded a 91 per cent increase in sales in September 2022, revealed Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) Chairman Vinkesh Gulati. Car makers such as Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Mahindra, and several others dispatched a total of 3,54,956 passenger vehicles in September 2022 as against 1,85,908 units in September 2021.

India’s largest carmaker Maruti, which sold the maximum number of passenger vehicles, reported a 135 per cent growth in sales in September 2022 over the previous year. The company dispatched 1,48,380 units from its factory to dealerships last month, as against 63,111 units in September 2021.

In addition to this, Maruti Suzuki India also reported an over two-fold rise in its vehicle production at 1,77,468 units in September 2022. The company produced a total of 81,278 units in the same month last year. Maruti Suzuki, in a regulatory filing, also revealed that “The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month.”

On the other hand, homegrown sports utility vehicle (SUV) maker Mahindra reported the biggest year-on-year growth of 163 per cent and sold 34,508 units in September 2022 over 13,134 units in the same month of the previous year. With almost two-fold growth, Mahindra has also emerged as the top player in the domestic SUV Market.

Moreover, Mahindra recorded its highest ever monthly wholesales of 64,486 vehicles in September, a two-fold jump as compared with the year-ago period. It now holds fourth place among domestic carmakers in terms of dispatches to dealers.

Hyundai emerged as the country’s second-largest carmaker and sold 49,700 units in September 2022, up 50 per cent over last year. The company sold 33,087 units in September 2021. The company also revealed that its SUV Creta continues to dominate the mid SUV space with an increase of 36 per cent in bookings for September over the last year.

Tata Motors, which is currently India’s third largest passenger vehicles maker and top player among electric cars, managed to sell 47,654 passenger vehicles in September 2022, up 85 per cent over last year. The Tata group company sold 25,730 cars in September 2021.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said the company attained its highest ever monthly sales last month led by record sales of Nexon and Punch.

South Korean company Kia recorded 79 per cent growth in terms of sales and sold 25,857 units in September 2022. The company managed to sell 14,441 cars in the same month last year.

MG Motor India managed to deliver 3,808 units in September 2022 as against 3,241 in September 2021. Toyota Kirloskar recorded domestic sales of 15,387 units in September 2022, up 66 per cent compared to 9,284 units in the same period last year.

In September 2022, Skoda Auto registered a 17 per cent growth and sold 3,543 units as against 3,027 in September 2021. Honda delivered a growth of 29 per cent per cent and dispatched 8,714 vehicles in September this year. It sold 6,765 cars in September 2021.

French automobile manufacturer Renault dispatched 7,623 cars last month as against 7,326 in September last year.