Mercedes Benz launches new E-Class All-Terrain at Rs 75 lakh

Mercedes Benz has launched their all new E-Class All-Terrain car in India at a price of Rs 75 lakh(ex-showroom). The new car comes with a BS VI engine which has been made mandatory from the year 2020. However, the car can run on both BS VI and BS IV fuel.

The new member in the E-Class family comes with a 4-cylinder diesel engine with an output of 194 hp of power and also offers All-Terrain transmission mode which enables off-road drive settings.

The new car also gets Airbody control suspension configuration and large wheels that gives ride comfort on rough roads.

Speaking on the launch event, Roland Folger, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "The E-Class has been one of our most successful products for the Indian market and we are positive of the market response for the E-Class All-Terrain as well. With this launch, we now have an array of E-Class variants from our global portfolio now available in India."

The company claims that E-Class All-Terrain is the most flexible all-rounder designed especially for unpaved roads making it the ultimate choice for a family car.