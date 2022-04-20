Mercedes launches EQS electric SUV; plans to expand portfolio to 9 EQ models

German marque Mercedes has launched ‘EQS’ - an all-new electric SUV - with plenty of space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven people. The new EQS SUV is the third model based on the company’s new modular architecture platform for its premium and luxury electric vehicles (EVs).

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group, said, "The EQS SUV is the third vehicle on our new all-electric platform. It has everything our customers love about the EQS - and combines this with the strengths and versatility of an SUV that can seat up to seven people.”

Interestingly, the company had managed to sell 21,900 fully-electric vehicles globally in the first quarter of 2022, three times more than in the same period last year. Mercedes’ overall deliveries across all vehicles have fallen by around 15 per cent.

“With the EQS SUV, we are continuing to consistently implement the strategy of making our vehicles more sustainable and digital - with the goal of building the most desirable electric cars in the world,” Källenius added.

The company also plans to accelerate the market launch of its EQ models and expand its portfolio to nine all-electric Mercedes‑EQ models. The new EQS SUV will go up against the likes of the Audi E-tron and BMW iX. Mercedes-Benz plans to launch the EQS SUV in India in 2023.

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, responsible for Development and Procurement, said, “In order to remain the leading luxury brand in an all-electric future, Mercedes-Benz is accelerating the market launch of its EQ models. This year, our portfolio will comprise nine all-electric Mercedes‑EQ models worldwide, and we have more exciting products in the pipeline”.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will be made in America and go on sale by autumn. Production of the EQS, the premium carmaker's second electric SUV after its EQC, will begin at its plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama this year. Moreover, the company still hasn’t disclosed any information on the price of the new SUV.

Design features

The new EQS SUV, in terms of design, features similar design language to the company’s EQ family and gets a full-length light bar adjoining headlamp, a horizontal light strip at the rear with 3D rear lights, and a large black panel grille. The car also features flush door handles, and optional angular LED headlights.

Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Mercedes-Benz, stated that "With our EQS SUV, we are presenting our first all-electric SUV on the new architecture. The futuristic design consists of an emotionally appealing integration of surfaces and shapes, and the seamless transitions reflect the style of our company. This creates an aerodynamic and modern look. Together with the innovative, progressive SUV proportions, we are completely redefining SUV luxury of the future”.

On the inside, the second-row seats can be electrically adjusted as standard and can fit up to four golf bags in the boot. The third row of seats with two additional individual seats and extensive comfort features for all passengers is available as an option.

The EQS SUV will also get new vehicle functions that can be activated via over-the-air updates (OTA). Functions like Trailer Manoeuvring Assist or MBUX Augmented Reality Navigation can be activated at a later date, said the company. The car also houses a high-mounted dashboard with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch infotainment display as standard. Mercedes has also equipped the new EQS with its proprietary MBUX Hyperscreen setup, which features an eight-core processor and 24GB ram.

Powertrain options

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is powered by electric motors and gets 4MATIC all-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering with up to 4.5 degrees turning angle and an off-road driving mode making the new SUV capable of tackling light terrain.

Mercedes-Benz’s new electric SUV gets its juices through a 107.8kWh battery, the same as its EQS sedan, that is packaged within the floorpan to give the vehicle the lowest centre of gravity as against any other SUV model of the automaker.

Mercedes will offer the new EQS SUV in three trim levels - 450+ with a rear-wheel-drive setup (355bhp and 568Nm), 450 4Matic (355bhp but 800Nm) and 580 4Matic with an all-wheel-drive system (536bhp and 858Nm).

The rear-wheel EQS 450+ drive can travel between 536km and 660km, while the dual-motor variants (450 4Matic and 580 4Matic) provide a range of 507km to 613km, as per WLTP claims the automaker. The battery can be charged at up to 200kW on a DC system, from 10 to 80 per cent capacity in a claimed 31 minutes.