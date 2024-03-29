Mercedes partly loses class action case over diesel defeat devices

scorecardresearch
Auto
A German court has ruled partially in favour of consumers in a class action against Mercedes Benz over diesel emissions cheat devices installed in some Euro 6 grade models. The ruling allows owners of the affected cars to potentially return them for a refund, although Mercedes Benz is planning to appeal the decision.

 A German court ruled on Thursday partly in favour of consumers in a class action suit against Mercedes Benz MBGn.DE over diesel emissions defeat devices.

Some of the German luxury carmaker's diesel models with the Euro 6 grade engines built between 2012-2016 had cheat devices, the Stuttgart court said. It found no violations in the older Euro 5 models, however.

Owners can return the cars and count on a refund minus wear and tear, provided the intended violation is confirmed, the court said in its verdict.

"An important course for damages claims has now been set," said the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations (VZBV), representing around 2,800 consumers in the case.

Mercedes said it would file an appeal. "We continue to believe that the claims asserted against our company are unfounded and will defend ourselves against them," said a spokesperson.

Published on: Mar 29, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
