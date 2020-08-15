M&M unveils Mahindra Thar, set for October 2 release; check details

Mahindra and Mahindra Group has revealed its latest offering to the world. The all-new Mahindra Thar is expected to be launched on October 2, 2020. The new version of the off-road capable SUV will hit the market a good 10 years after the group's latest version, which has a cult following in the country. Mahindra Thar will be available in the AX and LX series with both of them having different seating arrangements, AX has a six-seat arrangement while LX has a four-seat arrangement. Bookings for the SUV are expected to begin soon.

Mahindra Thar: Exterior

The all-new Mahindra Thar is a lot bigger than its predecessor but also retains certain features. It has the same boxy silhouette as its previous version. The iconic circular headlamps have also been retained but they are now surrounded by LED DRLs which give the SUV an upmarket look. The design of the front grille has been updated. The SUV has 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear portion of the SUV has also been tweaked. The sport utility now has LED taillights. All these upgrades give Mahindra Thar a more premium look compared to its predecessor.

Mahindra Thar: Interior

The interior is where the M&M Group has taken a significant departure from the previous version of the Mahindra Thar. The rough interior of that SUV has been replaced by a plush cabin with some advanced features. The front seats are height adjustable.

M&M Group claims that it has used premium fabric upholstery in the all-new Mahindra Thar. It also has a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The instrument cluster is all-new and gets a TFT display. The multi-function steering wheel has controls for voice, audio, and cruise functions. The car even has roof-mounted speakers.

This time around, the M&M Group has added some of the latest safety features to Mahindra Thar. These include - dual airbags, ABS, central locking and rear parking assist

Mahindra Thar: Engine

The new Mahindra Thar is equipped with a mStallion 150, 2.0-litre, T-GDI petrol engine that produces maximum power of 150bhp and peak torque of 320Nm. The diesel version of the car will have mHawk 130, 2.2-litre, turbo diesel motor that gives power of 130bhp, and highest twisting force of 300Nm. Both the mills have 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT (torque convertor) options.

Mahindra Thar will be available in six colours - Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige, and Aquamarine.

