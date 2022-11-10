Mutares acquires controlling stake in Mahindra-owned Peugeot Motocycles

Industrialist Anand Mahindra's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Thursday announced that Mutares has submitted an irrevocable binding offer to acquire 50 per cent of the equity and a controlling stake of 80 per cent in Peugeot Motorcycles. M&M remains a co-shareholder to support new product launches and the strong growth expected in the coming years. The closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2023 after consultation with the works councils and is subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities.

German-based Mutares is a listed private equity holding company. It acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.

In October 2019, Mahindra acquired France's Peugeot Motocycles.

Peugeot Motocycles manufactures two and three-wheeler scooters which are distributed across 3,000 points of sale through subsidiaries, importers, and dealers in France and internationally, across three continents. The company has its own manufacturing facility in Mandeure, a joint venture with JNQQ (Jinan Qingqi Motorcycle Co., Ltd.) in China, as well as manufacturing partnerships with several large Asian players including THACO in Vietnam.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, M&M, said that Mahindra is delighted to welcome Mutares to Peugeot Motocycles. He added that the company's efforts are directed towards sustaining the French legacy brand that has been delighting customers for 124 years. "With an established track record of transforming companies across Europe, coupled with their expertise in the automotive business, Mutares is an ideal partner to strengthen and grow the brand with continuing support from M&M," he said.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, stated that this is Mutares’ thirteenth acquisition in 2022. "We are very proud to be associated with the brand and I strongly believe that we will be able to leverage the true potential of the company based on our vast experience in the industry and strong operational team and together with our partner M&M. Furthermore, Peugeot Motocycles acts as an OEM and we see a huge potential of strong synergies arising within our Automotive & Mobility segment," he said.

