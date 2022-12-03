New BMW S 1000 RR Showcased at India Bike Week ahead of launch in 2023

At the Goa India Bike Week in 2022, BMW Motorrad India gave a sneak peek of the BMW S 1000 RR. The German company also displayed a selection of its Sports, Tour, Roadster, Heritage, and Adventure bikes at the BMW Motorrad pavilion.

BMW G 310 RR, BMW F 850 GS, BMW F 900 XR, BMW K 1600 GTL option 719 Midnight, BMW R 18 and BMW C 400 GT were among the BMW motorcycles on display at the 2022 India Bike Week. Additionally, custom-built BMW G 310 RR, G 310 R, and G 310 GS motorcycles graced the centrally located BMW Motorrad pavilion.

At the event, the most recent assortment of BMW Motorrad Accessories and the BMW Motorrad Clothing Collection with tempting offers were also on display. Existing BMW Motorrad owners received special treatment with a VIP area and a lounge on the terrace with a bar.

The flagship RR will be offered in a variety of colour options, including Light White Non-Metallic/BMW M, Racing Red Non-Metallic, and Blackstorm Metallic.

Talking about the design, the new BMW S 1000 R features winglets which are quite identical to M 1000 RR. The motorcycle's profile has several openings in the mainframe to maximise lateral flexibility.

A longer wheelbase and a revised swingarm with an adjustable pivot are among the other enhancements. It also has a Slide Control Function and a Brake Slide Assist.

Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, said, “At BMW Motorrad, we have been crafting not only masterpieces of engineering, but experiences that are just pure enthusiasm on two wheels. We are thrilled to bring BMW Motorrad back to India Bike Week, presenting our fans from all over India the very essence of our brand motto ‘Make Life a Ride’."

Product experts from BMW Motorrad assisted visitors and clients by offering knowledgeable guidance on goods and services. All BMW customers were given a free general bike check-up and service support at the pavilion. A special "BMW Motorrad Ride-in" ride event was also organised by the business for customers taking part in India Bike Week 2022.