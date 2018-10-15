New Hyundai Santro prices, variants revealed; base model starts at Rs 3.87 lakh

Hyundai revealed the first look of the Hyundai Santro last week and later that week they revealed more details about the rear styling of the car. Now, a fresh leak has revealed the pricing of the car which is aimed at re-capturing the entry-level hatchback segment.

A new report by Gaadiwaadi.com claims to have leaked the entire pricing of the new Hyundai Santro. The report suggests that the new Santro will start at a price of Rs 3.87 lakh and go all the way to 5.35 lakh. There is no mention of a diesel variant in the list. However, it is certain that the cars will launch with at least two fuel options; petrol and CNG.

Santro will come in a total of nine variants starting from the base, D-Lite variant and goes all the way to Asta. The base variant is priced at Rs 3.87 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The Era variant is priced at Rs 4.12 lakh, Magna at Rs 4.48 lakh, Sportz at Rs 4.78 lakh and Asta at Rs 5.29 lakh. AMT will be made available with Magna and Sportz at Rs 4.87 lakh and Rs 5.20 lakh respectively. CNG will be available with Magna and Sportz at Rs 5.00 lakh and Rs 5.35 lakh respectively.

Santro's interiors will come with a lot of first-in-segment features like a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The new Hyundai Santro will get bigger 14-inch wheels, but will not have alloy wheels on any variant. The interior of the car has been revamped too with rear AC vents in the top variants and dashes of colour depending on the variant. On the security front, the new Santro will come with driver-side airbags and ABS as standard on all variants. It will comply with the BNVSAP norms that will come into effect from April 2019.

The new Santro will be built on an all-new platform which the company claims has been worked on for three years. Borrowed from the Grand i10, this platform uses 63 per cent high strength steel and pillars made of ultra-high strength steel. In terms of length, the car has a length of 3610mm which is 45mm longer than the older version and the increased wheelbase is also expected to allow some more room in the cabin.

Under the hood, the car will feature a 1.1-litre petrol engine which will churn out 68bhp of power and 99Nm of torque. The expected mileage on the car is 20.3kmpl. The new Santro will come with a 5-speed gearbox but Hyundai will also provide an AMT, which will be a segment-first feature.

Bookings for the new Hyundai Santro have begun and will continue till October 22 online. First 50,000 people can register their units for Rs 11,100. Upon launch, the new Santro will take on competition from Maruti Suzuki's Wagon R and Celerio, Tata Tiago and Renault Kwid.

Edited by Danny D'cruze