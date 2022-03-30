Nitin Gadkari drives India’s first hydrogen-powered car to Parliament 

Amid soaring fuel prices, the Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday drove into Parliament in a first-of-its-kind green hydrogen-powered car, the Toyota Mirai.

Mirai is one of the few Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) in the world and only runs on hydrogen generated electricity.

On March 16, Gadkari launched this green hydrogen-based advanced FCEV in the first project in India that aims to bring hydrogen-powered vehicles to the country. The car was launched as part of the Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) pilot project with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT).

The minister travelled from his residence to the Parliament in the FCEV and emphasised the need to transition to renewables and green energy.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), along with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT), is conducting a pilot project to study and evaluate Toyota Mirai on Indian roads and climatic conditions.

The company claimed that Toyota Mirai is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell battery pack and capable of providing a range up to 650 km in a single charge, with a refuelling time of five minutes. This could bring down the cost of travel to just Rs 2 per km. In Japanese, the word 'Mirai' means 'future'.

Gadkari's office tweeted that India would soon become a green hydrogen-exporting country, adding that the government would focus on "green and clean energy" under the National Hydrogen Mission. Gadkari told reporters outside Parliament that “Gas and petrol prices are soaring in the world market. This has caused a lot of distress among people. But Narendra Modi’s dream is an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We import Rs 8 lakh crore worth of petrol, crude, diesel. Therefore, we must produce ethanol, methanol, bio diesel, bio CNG, bio LNG, electricity and green hydrogen.”

The minister said the government was looking to clean up dirty water and reuse organic waste for the purpose of producing green energy.